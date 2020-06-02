Join the 5th Annual Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re a “current” 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade young lady enrolled in a public or private school or homeschooled, why not join me for the 5th Annual Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy next week?
The academy is designed to empower young ladies to explore their leadership potential and build character and confidence. We work to give young ladies the tools they need to make responsible decisions so that they may become effective, ethical leaders in their home, school, workplace and community.
Because of the pandemic, we will meet via zoom June 9 through June 12 from 9 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. You just need to fill out the application and return it to me at dbaker@wtoc.com by 5 p.m. this Friday, June 5, 2020. For more details, call 912-721-7388.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.