Over $30,000 raised so far by ‘Love Ur City’ campaign in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Statesboro said he’s encouraged by the level of support that’s come for a grassroots effort to help people economically impacted by COVID-19.
Mayor Jonathan McCollar announced during city council's meeting the “Love Ur City” campaign has so far generated almost $32,000. McCollar and others announced the fundraiser to help local people affected by the pandemic, from those who've lost jobs to business owners who had to shut down for even a short period of time.
He said some of the funds donated come from people who've been touched by the pandemic themselves.
“This lets us know that people of our community are rallying around the people who live here, people who work here and people who own businesses here,” Mayor McCollar said.
He said they’ll base the grants on the final amount of money collected.
