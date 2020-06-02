PGA Tour returning, top golfers preparing for RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The PGA Tour is set to return to action next weekend and is Hilton Head Island bound in just two weeks for the rescheduled RBC Heritage.
When the PGA Tour returns to Hilton Head Island for a midsummer Heritage, will we see the most stacked field in the tournament’s 52 year history? It’s starting to sound that way.
With the long layoff it’s no surprise golfers are ready to get back on the course. While the Heritage hasn’t made many of their player commitments known, it’s expected many of the world’s top players will be at Harbour Town.
The top five golfers in the official world rankings are committed to playing at Colonial next weekend for the sport’s return and several of those could also make the trip to the Low Country.
Tournament director Steve Wilmot didn’t offer any specifics on those teeing it up in a few weeks, but says there’s been a lot of interest.
“Some of the guys we’ve been talking to haven’t been here in a while. Some of them haven’t been here ever. So it’s exciting. The field has moved a little bit because of these guys wanting to play. We were at originally 132 in April, then to 144. Currently we have 150 players in our field, so thank goodness for daylight savings time," Wilmot said.
Wilmot says the tournament is expected to announce some of those commitments in the near future.
The field is officially set at 5 p.m. eastern the Friday before the tournament.
