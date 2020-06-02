Savannah mayor encouraging attorneys to help with eviction cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At Tuesday’s COVID-19 news conference, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, along with the head of the local Georgia Legal Services office, explained why the next pandemic could be a wave of homelessness caused by evictions.
While there are some temporary federal protections in place. They’re just that; temporary for tenants struggling to make ends meet. When the judicial emergency is lifted in Georgia in just a few weeks, courts will be working to get up to speed on cases, including dispossessory or eviction cases.
“We know very clearly that 95 percent of those folks who will be on dispossessory cases are not represented, they lose their eviction cases,” Mayor Johnson said.
Bill Broker, managing attorney of the Savannah Regional Office of Georgia Legal Services explained why that is.
“What we found is that a lot of people simply don’t understand what a dispossessory is all about, what their options are, how they often have the right to pay the fees that are due, the rents that are due and have the dispossessory dismissed,” Broker said.
Broker said in Georgia, tenants don’t have much time, only seven days to respond to a court notice compared to 30 days for other civil cases. That’s why Mayor Johnson put out the challenge Tuesday for local lawyers to step up and help.
“We need our area attorneys to use your affluence and your influence to be able to make the difference in the lives of people who might be thrown out of their houses further creating another pandemic during these hot summer months,” Mayor Johnson said.
According to Broker, if a tenant files a response to a dispossessory warrant, that’s an additional 7-10 days before a hearing is scheduled.
“During that time period, the client or the tenant can often come up with the rent that’s due. A negotiation can be worked out with a landlord to take possibly less and make payments over time. That kind of thing,” Broker said.
Georgia Legal Services offers free training and guidance to attorneys willing to work pro bono. Interested attorneys can call the Savannah office at (912) 651-2180 or fill out the volunteer pledge form online.
Since March 14, 361 eviction notices have been filed in Chatham County. To give you some context, that's significantly down from the average number of eviction cases filed each month.
The magistrate court usually processes about 1,000 a month.
Even though the courts are expected to begin processing those eviction notices on June 15, there are several eviction protections in place for tenants. The protections are under the federal CARES Act.
But generally, it protects tenants whose landlords have federally-backed mortgages. And it also protects tenants who rely on federal subsidies to pay their rent, such as the Section 8 voucher program.
If you fall into that category, under the CARES Act, the earliest your eviction notice can be processed is August 26. Because of those protections under the CARES Act, there could be a wave of evictions processed in late August and into September.
Something else tenants and landlords should know: when filing an eviction notice with the court, the CARES Act now requires a landlord to sign an affidavit to determine if those federal protections apply.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.