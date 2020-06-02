Savannah mayor talks COVID-19 budget impacts, cost-saving measures already in place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah businesses are opening their doors to customers, many hoping to make up ground for months of lost revenue due to the spread of coronavirus.
The City of Savannah is also working to open services and functions gradually to help start a revenue flow it hasn’t had in months.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said at Tuesday ’s news conference that they’re looking at an interesting budgeting year coming up, but added as of right now reserves and cost saving measures have allowed the city to hold onto employees and not furlough workers.
In order to soften the blow of losing hundreds of thousands of dollars a week for the majority of the last few months, largely due to people not being able to pay bills and the loss of hotel/motel tax dollars, the city has implemented cost-saving measures.
Some of those cost-saving measures include freezing travel for city staff, modified hiring freezes, even scaling back on utility usage at city facilities.
“We will have an interesting budget year as we come up, because now we have to look at purchasing PPE and hand sanitizer. We need to have these things. So now we’re really expanding our focus," said Mayor Johnson. "Thank God, thanks to a cadre of committed employees and Council throughout really the last twenty years that we’ve been able to be in a position unlike many cities in the country where they’re already laying off, they’re already furloughing.”
When asked if the city is starting the phased return of city functions and services quickly enough to not have a significant impact on the budget, the mayor said, “No.”
But he added if everyone does what they need to do now, practicing steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19, they can move through those phases getting things back to normal faster.
