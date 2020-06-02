Summer camps adjust to comply with COVID-19 guidelines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Children across the Coastal Empire are heading to summer camp this week.
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia started their day camp on Monday, but the branches aren’t seeing the enrollment numbers that they would normally see during the summer due to COVID-19. Normally, this YMCA would hold around 300 campers. But the staff says that won’t be the case this year.
Because of the state’s guidelines, the Y is having to limit their enrollment numbers. The State of Georgia says summer camps must practice social distancing, keeping group sizes small and spreading them apart.
In order to follow the guidelines, the YMCA plans to group campers into smaller class sizes. And each class will be stationed throughout different rooms.
The counselors at the Islands Y spent time getting their rooms organized this week, sanitizing toys and other supplies.
The district vice president says normally the Islands Y would handle anywhere from 120 to 150 campers. But this summer, they’ve had to limit their registration to just 84 campers.
“We want the kids to come back and have a good time. But we also know that we may have to have another extra measure of patience, kindness, of love, and not that we don’t always have that but maybe just an extra measure of it,” said Mark Simons, District VP for YMCA of Coastal Georgia.
Simons says despite the lower numbers, they still plan to continue with their summer camp motto, which is to make sure kids have a fun and safe summer.
