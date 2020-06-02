Tuesday: Stunning morning, nice afternoon

T.D. Three formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico yesterday evening and is forecast to remain there through the rest of the work-week. But this weekend, low pressure is forecast to lift out of the Bay of Campeche and into the central or west-central Gulf of Mexico. From there, the forecast gets very complicated and an exact track is unknown. However, no direct impacts are currently expected locally. Folds along the Gulf Coast should keep tabs on this system over the next several days.