Tuesday: Stunning morning, nice afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a wonderful start to this Tuesday, weather-wise. Temperatures are in the low to mid-60s in many spots. There are even some upper 50s on the map.
Sunshine rules the forecast today, with just a few clouds bubbling up as we warm-up to near 80° by noon.
Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s away from the beach today. The forecast remains dry. Gradually hotter weather builds in Wednesday and Thursday. It’ll be pretty muggy by Thursday.
A scattered chance of showers, and a few storms, are in the forecast Thursday through the coming-weekend with very summer-like weather.
Tropical Depression Three -
T.D. Three formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico yesterday evening and is forecast to remain there through the rest of the work-week. But this weekend, low pressure is forecast to lift out of the Bay of Campeche and into the central or west-central Gulf of Mexico. From there, the forecast gets very complicated and an exact track is unknown. However, no direct impacts are currently expected locally. Folds along the Gulf Coast should keep tabs on this system over the next several days.
Have a great day,
Cutter
