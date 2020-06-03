Animal adoptions in Jasper Co. increase during pandemic

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper Animal Rescue Mission is used to being overcrowded, but since the pandemic hit, they’ve started seeing more and more empty kennels.
Empty kennels aren’t something you’d typically see at Jasper Animal Rescue Mission. Normally they would have around 100 dogs but now they’re down to only about 20.
They’re also at about 50 percent capacity for cats.
“We were fearful when the pandemic started that we would be seeing a lot of surrenders, and we were prepared to help by giving some food out where we could, however, we’ve actually seen kind of the opposite, and there’s been a lot of adoptions happening,” said Executive Director Caitlyn Schake.
Still, the pandemic affected them in another way. They couldn’t buy from their normal supplier for food.
“We buy from what is called a rescue bank, and most of that food is going instead to people in need who need food who have been laid off from their jobs, so they were not able to supply us with food.”
They put out a call to the community and within a week, their food shed was filled to the brim.
They got assistance in another way too, winning a $20,000 grant from the PETCO Foundation.
“The main purpose is to use it for medical expenses, however, we can use it towards any life saving purpose.”
Executive Director Caitlyn Schake says they could still use you to donate bleach. We know it is hard to come by right now and they use it daily to clean. They also need dog toys.
