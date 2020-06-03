Charleston police seeking videos, photos of protesters who committed violent acts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Charleston Police Department say they are looking for videos or photographs of protesters who committed crimes or violent acts.
Police are encouraging the community to send in relevant videos or photographs, as well as identifications of those responsible for unlawful acts this past weekend.
Videos, pictures and information can be sent to: cpdtips@charleston-sc.gov
“You may also call to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554- 1111,” Charleston police said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.