Community Champions: Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even while not welcoming visitors, the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum is leading the conversation on race in Savannah.
"Folks are at home right now and probably whole families are watching the events that are happening all over the nation and the material that we offer can really provide a lot of context, historical context of what happened in the past and how did people come together,” Museum Director of Digital Communications Marco Flagg said.
The Gilbert museum could not have chosen a more pertinent time to launch a website that provides access its exhibits and archives than when current events are framing tomorrow's history. But the time chose the museum, which is closed for the health crisis, allowing staff to build the site working from home,
"People can now come into our museum through our 360 virtual tour. I want people to be able to share this with their children, so we have lesson plans,” Director Vaughnete Goode-Walker said.
The look inside the museum -- and the struggle for equality that it outlines -- is presented in educational activities for students from elementary school through college, with a focus on Savannah's Civil Rights past that can be a lesson for the present.
"We have introductions to Ralph Mark Gilbert, Wesley Wallace Law, Josea Williams. Then we also look at different exhibits in our museum. You can get a more in depth view by exploring what we offer.” "This museum tells Savannah's story of what happened in the 1960s under the leadership of Wesley Wallace Law, who was a great civil rights leader.”
And the WTOC Community Champions at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Museum have found a new way to share that message.
"There are so many inspirational things that have happened in this city for Savannah’s Civil Rights struggle and I feel folks who are seeing what’s happening now can learn a lot from the material that we’ve provided.”
