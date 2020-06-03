Dave Turley’s Wednesday Weather Forecast 6-3-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather today. This will keep us dry and very warm. An inland trough develops to our west through Thursday bringing some extra clouds and some rain chances Thursday. A cold front settles in Sunday through Monday with more clouds and scattered showers. Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecast to move inland over Mexico today and move very little through Friday. The system will eventually begin to move north into the Gulf of Mexico. Current forecast has a landfall along the central Gulf Coast late Sunday as a tropical storm. Track and intensity may change so continue to monitor updates all week.