Dave Turley’s Wednesday Weather Forecast 6-3-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather today. This will keep us dry and very warm. An inland trough develops to our west through Thursday bringing some extra clouds and some rain chances Thursday. A cold front settles in Sunday through Monday with more clouds and scattered showers. Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecast to move inland over Mexico today and move very little through Friday. The system will eventually begin to move north into the Gulf of Mexico. Current forecast has a landfall along the central Gulf Coast late Sunday as a tropical storm. Track and intensity may change so continue to monitor updates all week.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for an afternoon showers, highs 82-90.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows 69-73.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the low 70s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
