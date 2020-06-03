Doug Sahlberg outlines run for Bryan Co. sheriff

“We agree [with a lower court] that ‘Sahlberg’s flagrant violation of RHPD’s policy regarding confidentiality was undoubtedly wrongful and it may indeed have been a factor in Sanders’s tragic decision to take her own life.' However, under longstanding Georgia law, Sanders’s suicide acted as an intervening cause that extinguished any causal connection between Sahlberg’s wrongful conduct and Sanders’s death," the majority wrote in the opinion.