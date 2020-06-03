Drive-thru graduation for May River seniors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The May River High School Class of 2020 was able to graduate Wednesday in a drive-thru ceremony.
“I’m really excited. This is exciting.”
Seniors rode in on decorated cars in an hour and a half long parade of cheering and excitement.
“I think it’s a really great way to close it off because we get to see our school again,” senior Phoenix Lawson said
Students say having multiple celebrations has made up for lost time.
“I don’t know, it’s weird because we had a drive-through cap and gown. But it finally feels over. If finally feels like there’s some finality to it as opposed to the other events.”
But they still wish they could have that classic graduation.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity that we get to have a million graduations but it’s obviously not like the traditional.”
Some say they're glad to close this chapter.
“I’m happy it’s over.”
But no matter what, they love their school.
“Yeah, I’m going to miss it though.”
