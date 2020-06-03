Former Statesboro Mayor Joe Brannen passes away

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Statesboro Mayor and City Councilmember Joe Brannen passed away on June 2.
Brannen was elected to City Council in October 1998 and served as a Councilmember for District Four for 10 years. He then served one term as Mayor from 2010 to 2013.
“Mayor Brannen was a true public servant,” said Current Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “He loved his family and serving the citizens of Statesboro. We are a better city and community because of him. He leaves behind a legacy of hope and compassion. The city will surely miss his gentle spirit.”
Mayor McCollar has ordered city flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Brannen. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.
