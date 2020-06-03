Gov. Kemp visits America’s Second Harvest food bank in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp toured America’s Second Harvest Food Bank on President Street in Savannah on Wednesday.
The governor will answer media questions after touring the facility in the afternoon.
WTOC will have continued coverage from the event and further questions for the governor concerning COVID-19, protests across the state and whether the state is preparing to try to host a possibly relocated Republic National Convention this year.
