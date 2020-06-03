Peaceful protests bring Long Co. community together

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County community joined together demanding justice and change this evening.
They says it’s in response to not only the killing of George Floyd, but also the other black men and women who have died at the hands of law enforcement officers.
For the people who came out to Ludowici’s protest, this was one way to bring more awareness to the racial injustices black men and women face everyday, not only in this country, but in their own community.
"The people don't understand the fear to be an African American in this time frame."
Demanding justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, the list goes on.
“My life matters. Your life matters. Everyone’s life matters. We just want justice for what is wrong,” said protester Von Witherspoon.
Protesters say they’re frustrated that black lives continue to be taken by what they see as police brutality.
“The fact that I can comply with every single order that an officer gives me and I can still be shot and killed in the street like an animal, and nothing happens to the officer,” said protest organizer Octavius Baker.
All races joined Wednesday night’s protest.
“This is a community issue. This should be important to everyone,” said protester Zachary Boucher.
And all ages.
“When I explained to them why we’re doing this and what’s been going on, both of my kids cried and didn’t even want to leave the house,” said protester Priseilla Speller.
Hoping to start more of a conversation towards change.
“As long as there’s no change, it’s always going to be the same and things are, they’re not going to get better," said protester Madison Anderson.
And until that day comes, these protesters say they will continue the fight.
