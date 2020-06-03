Protests held in Beaufort after death of George Floyd

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Two protests held in Beaufort Wednesday at the Waterfront Park and in front of City Hall after the death of George Floyd.
This is the fifth day of protests in Beaufort organizers and protesters we spoke to say they are out here to build the community up for the future.
“As you can hear, you can hear the horns are still blowing so we’ve still got the city live," said organizer Timothy Garvin.
“We out here sticking together, coming together as one to get our voices heard," said organizer Jacorey Wright.
The Black Lives Matter protest have only grown in Beaufort over the last week
“We grow every day. We got new people that come out every day.”
They don’t plan on stopping.
“We’re going to continue it as long as we can.”
The protesters are calling themselves honk for justice.
“We are doing this peacefully, and we are going to do it in unity.”
They say they want to set an example for other small towns across America.
”Don’t get caught up in the hype. You don’t have to destroy your whole city just to get your point across. We’re going to do this peacefully and we need you guys to join us.”
“What I love about this group if they want to build the city not tear it down," said Mayor Billy Keyserling.
One of the most powerful parts of the day was when dozens of protesters marched up to honk for justice and joined their forces.
The emotional moment brought organizers, protesters, and even police officers together.
And even made some organizers tear up.
“Well there’s a lot of people in my life that I deeply care about. But there are also a lot of black men in my life that I’m deeply scared for," said march organizer Jayda Sheperd.
In the end they were all there to make a change.
“It’s time for white people to start speaking up and using our privilege for good,” said supporter Jill Deskin.
“Something has to be done. Something has to be said.”
Protesters say they will continue to come out here until they feel they have gotten answers and they’ve started to see results across the nation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.