Savannah drains being cleared, prepared for hurricane season

“Well, it doesn’t take much because of the unfortunate neglect of them. So, little by little all these things build up and it becomes this bigger issue. And then when it does become this issue it affects it on a sort of larger scale in terms of systematic problems,” City of Savannah Utility Locater Ollie Boutte said. “If we just have citizens out there and aware that the drain looks like it might receive some leaves or debris and just clearing those out of the way to make sure that water goes through effectively. Not only from a flooding perspective is this helpful, but I think people don’t realize from a water quality perspective how immensely important this is,” Savannah Water Resources Department Environmental Manager Laura Walker said.