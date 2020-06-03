Savannah drains being cleared, prepared for hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Anytime Savannah sees a lot of rain in a short time period, street flooding in at least a few spots around town follows.
While the city works to keep up with drain maintenance, street sweeping and taking out the vacuum trucks to clear storm drains year-round, they still need help from those living in the city to maintain areas around drains.
Earlier this year we got to see one of several volunteer efforts to care for that part of the city’s infrastructure, labeling drains with stickers, and eventually, manhole covers will be all over town as a reminder, too. Because as city staff explained, yard waste and litter accumulating over time can have devastating effects on surrounding property and the environment when a big storm is rolling through.
“Well, it doesn’t take much because of the unfortunate neglect of them. So, little by little all these things build up and it becomes this bigger issue. And then when it does become this issue it affects it on a sort of larger scale in terms of systematic problems,” City of Savannah Utility Locater Ollie Boutte said. “If we just have citizens out there and aware that the drain looks like it might receive some leaves or debris and just clearing those out of the way to make sure that water goes through effectively. Not only from a flooding perspective is this helpful, but I think people don’t realize from a water quality perspective how immensely important this is,” Savannah Water Resources Department Environmental Manager Laura Walker said.
Walker pointed out the water that runs into the drains goes straight to canals and tidal creeks. She added even things like a large quantity of leaves going into the water source can negatively affect wildlife when they eventually decompose in the water.
