SCCPSS preparing to open enrollment for new E-learning academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System leaders are re-imagining school for the 2020-2021 school year. And with that comes a new E-learning academy.
Savannah-Chatham leaders are getting ready to open enrollment to their brand new E-learning academy in less than a month. The program will operate as a separate school for grades 3-12 focusing on the four core content areas with additional options. Classes will happen online with some in person labs. The school will provide administration, teachers, and support staff for parents and students.
“I think this is going to be a really great tool in our learning toolbox, not just through the COVID crisis but ongoing. I think there will be families that continue to use this throughout the years as education looks different. I think it’s a way to track some homeschool families in the public school system,” SCCPSS District 1 Board member Julie Wade said.
The district is looking to have about 900 students join the E-learning academy and they will get a device when they enroll. The rest of the district is also working on their technology needs. The district estimates 20,000 Chromebooks are needed for a one to one ratio, where right now 7,000 have been deployed.
Beyond the devices the district is also looking to provide more access to internet for families.
“For ten smart bus solutions, the total cost of ownership for two years is $22,500,” said David Feliciano, chief of data and accountability.
“Okay, so that’s not a lot to move internet technology out into the community, that’s really encouraging,” SCCPSS District 2 Board member Dr. Dionne Hoskins-Brown said.
While the district is looking closely at their technology, they also are preparing plans for in class instruction. Human resource leaders say they are working with teachers in the vulnerable population, looking at who can continue working remotely, and how to support students and staff who’ve been through trauma during this time.
“Over time this has stressed out, been stressful for many of our students and our parents and our faculty alike and so we will you know have to address those when we get back into the environment. It will be about six months since we were last in school,” said Ramon Ray, chief of human resources.
During their virtual meeting, district leaders also addressed the need for a communication plan when it comes to reopening school this fall so everyone is on the same page and knows what to expect.
