Statesboro officer makes video to remind you not to leave pets in hot cars

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Open your car these days and you know summer temperatures are on the way.
A police officer in Statesboro sat in his car for a few minutes to give people a reminder about their pets.
The officer who made the video says many pet owners wouldn't dream of leaving a child in the car but will leave an animal there, not realizing how quickly the temperatures inside can soar.
“Today, I'm going to spend 30 minutes in this car with it not running, with the windows just cracked to show how hot it gets.”
Cpl. Kyle Briley sat and sweated and showed viewers how quickly the temperature jumped inside the car, even on a mild day outside. He showed the affects the heat had on him and reminded people that humans have ways to adapt that animals do not.
“The video actually shows you how quick it can get away from you. A minute inside a store can turn to five, ten, twenty minutes before you know it,” Cpl. Briley said.
Briley helped found the Georgia Police K9 Foundation to help fellow handlers. The group has raised money to help department buy alarms for cars to alert officers of the heat inside the car.
“Don't leave your dogs in a car with the windows cracked, don't leave anybody in a car with the windows cracked.”
He says he’s already gone on a call for an animal left in a car this week since he posted the video on Sunday. Briley says you could be facing a citation for animal cruelty, maybe even an arrest.
