Tigers add game against Valdosta State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State Tigers have added in-state opponent Valdosta State to complete their 2020 football schedule.
SSU will travel to VSU’s Bazemore-Hyder Stadium to face the Blazers to open the season on September 5. The game replaces the previously scheduled date against Florida Tech, who dropped their program in May.
The Blazers are one of Division II’s premier programs, having won four national titles since 2004. VSU is 24-1 over the past two seasons, including a 14-0 national championship campaign in 2018.
The two programs have played each other five times in history. SSU is 0-5 all-time in the series, with the last matchup being a 21-7 Blazer victory on September 14, 1996.
The game happening in Valdosta means SSU will play nine of their ten games in the state of Georgia in 2020.
