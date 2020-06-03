Wednesday: Warming Trend Begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s. The forecast is dry this morning and is forecast to remain mostly dry through the day.
Temperatures warm into the mid-80s by noon under a mix of sun and clouds; temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s by mid-afternoon. You’ll notice more humidity in the forecast today and the chance of rain returns tomorrow.
Tropical Storm Cristobal -
A 60 MPH tropical storm (11 PM update) is in the far-southern Gulf of Mexico and is sitting just off of the Mexican coastline. The system is forecast to remain along the gulf beaches of the Bay of Campeche through tomorrow night before beginning a turn to the north later tomorrow into Saturday. A land-falling tropical system is likely along the northwestern or north-central Gulf coast late Sunday into Monday.
Thursday is dominated by scattered showers and storms with muggier conditions. A similar weather pattern persists into Friday and Saturday. The forecast dries back out Sunday into early next week.
There will still be a chance of showers and storms, but the chance of getting soaked at any one spot will be lower.
Have a great day,
Cutter
