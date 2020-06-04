Benedictine leaders preparing options for next school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While summer is just starting for students, administrators are hard at work to figure out what they will do when students return in the fall. They have two months to make some tough choices.
Benedictine Military School is letting their school family know about the options they are considering
“We believe that if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. And in the military sense, you do contingency planning to prepare for all necessary things that will come about,” Principal Jacob Horne said.
Benedictine leaders aren’t just one back to school map, but three. One for a full back to school plan, a second for blended learning where half the students attend in-person classes daily and a third for all online learning as they did at the end of school this year.
“Well our primary concern is the students be safe and we want the parents to know that we have taken every precaution,” Headmaster Father Frank Ziemkiewicz said.
While they don’t know which of the three plans will be used come their first day August 3, a team of school leaders are watching what schools across the country are doing and monitoring the changing health guidelines. They say having three plans allows them the ability to adapt when needed.
“We accept that the situation on the ground is going to change and it may change quickly. Savannah may have an outbreak and the rest of the state does not and if that’s the case we have to be able to adapt incase the state government does not and so we understand and look forward to the fall and knowing that things can change quickly and that’s why it’s so important again that we plan for all these different situations,” Horne said.
Though the halls are dark now, BC leaders’ goal is to fill these halls and classrooms again. They feel it’s the best for students.
“For them to be able to blend to create that brotherhood that we seek to foster here at BC, that is really important, and they have to do that with face-to-face contact,” Father Ziemkiewicz said.
As they continue to plan leaders say safety is their top priority. They say their final decision on how the 2020-2021 year looks is expected closer to the end of the summer.
