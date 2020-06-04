Chatham Co. Police Department issues apology for woman misidentified in surveillance photos

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department apologized after a woman was misidentified as a person of interest in a hit-and-run.
The incident occurred in the beginning of May in the Kroger's parking lot in Berwick Marketplace. Detectives had received surveillance video of a woman that was in the store at the time.
Police say witnesses identified the woman in the pictures from the surveillance video as the suspect. Police then released those photos to the public to identify her.
The woman shown in the photos, Symone Graybill, met with detectives and was immediately ruled out as a suspect.
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said in a statement, “A member of my Command Staff personally reached out to Ms. Graybill to apologize for any inconvenience this has caused her. I would also like to publicly apologize to her and acknowledge how hurtful this was for her.”
