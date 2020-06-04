Dave Turley’s Thursday Weather Forecast 6-4-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Mid level area of low pressure moves along the coast today. This will bring rain which may be heavy at times through mid afternoon. An inland trough develops to our west bringing some extra clouds and some rain chances into Friday. Mid and upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will flow over the area into the weekend. A cold front settles in Monday through Wednesday with more clouds and scattered showers. Cristobal is now a tropical depression. Further weakening is forecast as the system remains inland over Mexico into Friday. The system will eventually begin to move north into the Gulf of Mexico. Current forecast has a landfall along the central Gulf Coast late Sunday as a tropical storm. Track and intensity may change so continue to monitor updates all week.