Dave Turley’s Thursday Weather Forecast 6-4-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Mid level area of low pressure moves along the coast today. This will bring rain which may be heavy at times through mid afternoon. An inland trough develops to our west bringing some extra clouds and some rain chances into Friday. Mid and upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will flow over the area into the weekend. A cold front settles in Monday through Wednesday with more clouds and scattered showers. Cristobal is now a tropical depression. Further weakening is forecast as the system remains inland over Mexico into Friday. The system will eventually begin to move north into the Gulf of Mexico. Current forecast has a landfall along the central Gulf Coast late Sunday as a tropical storm. Track and intensity may change so continue to monitor updates all week.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and possible storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the low 70s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms.
