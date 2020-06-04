Effingham Co. youth rec sports return next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - While many professional sports leagues still work to navigate what a return to playing will look like, some of our youngest athletes will be making their return to the diamond for baseball and softball in Effingham County next week.
It’s been quite sometime since the gates to the ball fields in Effingham County have been opened to the public. And in that time a lot has happened.
“When we shutdown we canceled 482 games between baseball, softball, club soccer and lacrosse,” said Effingham County Recreation Director Clarence Morgan.
Not to mention AAU Basketball and track and field.
But starting next week these fields will once again be filled with young ball players. Something Morgan believes the community is ready for.
“I think people are to the point now where they want to get out. If you got little ones at home you definitely want to get out.”
But for as many people that are ready to come back, there are still some who may not be.
“We won’t get close to our normal spring season. Our normal spring season is usually really big,” said Morgan.
Lower registration numbers combined with the loss of revenue from the prior cancelled seasons certainly dealt a blow to the rec department.
But Morgan says, that's something they anticipated.
“So, we knew we were going to have a financial hit but we also saved money.”
Saving money by not needing to pay for typical season expenses like officials, balls, equipment and lights.
While baseball and softball make their return sadly lacrosse likely won't be back in 2020, and the future of summer volleyball is still unknown.
Although it will be a tough road ahead for the recreation department, Morgan believes they'll make it through this.
“We’ll come back, no doubt about it because the citizens of Effingham I think they want us to come back.”
Registration for youth baseball and softball, ages 3 to 12, in Effingham County ends this Sunday, practice start June 10.
For more information on registration click here.
