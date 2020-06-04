Family of Richmond Hill teacher paralyzed in accident give thanks to her rescuers

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A grateful husband wanted to make sure his wife’s rescuers were appreciated.
Brent Feske and his family handed out gift bags to Bryan County Emergency Services after his wife and Richmond Hill teacher, Valerie, was hurt in a freak accident Memorial Day weekend that left her partially paralyzed.
This same crew who took her to Memorial Health that day also transferred her to Atlanta.
“It shows again how special she is and how she’s made an imprint on them. They contacted me and said, ‘We can’t stop thinking about her, how’s she doing,’ checking in. And I thought to myself, they see people probably everyday, multiple people everyday so it still kinda blows my mind the response and love, and the outpouring. Until you’re part of a tragic event like this, you don’t realize how important it is to have a community behind you," said Valerie’s husband Brent Feske.
Valerie is making progress after her first surgery. She’s gotten some movement back in her arms and some neurological signals are making their way to her legs.
