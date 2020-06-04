Family of Richmond Hill teacher paralyzed in accident give thanks to her rescuers

“It shows again how special she is and how she’s made an imprint on them. They contacted me and said, ‘We can’t stop thinking about her, how’s she doing,’ checking in. And I thought to myself, they see people probably everyday, multiple people everyday so it still kinda blows my mind the response and love, and the outpouring. Until you’re part of a tragic event like this, you don’t realize how important it is to have a community behind you," said Valerie’s husband Brent Feske.