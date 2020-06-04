Girls raise money to help kitten sponsor program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When three local girls found out about all of the homeless kittens in the area, they wanted to find a way to help raise money for the humane society to pay for their medical needs.
"With their $173 we can sponsor at least two kittens,” said Marie Rodriquez, with the Kitten Sponsor Program.
Rodriguez is a volunteer with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. She's heading a kitten sponsor program to help raise money for the medical attention kittens need.
"It costs roughly around $100 to get a cat vaccinated, spayed, neutered, leukemia tested, de-wormed and microchipped,” she said.
This sponsor program came about when the humane society had to cancel several big fundraisers due to the pandemic. Rodriguez says these fundraisers are vital in helping care for all the animals.
"We needed to come up with other ways that people could still social distance but could still support the humane society, so we came up with the kitten sponsor program,” Rodriquez said.
The first to be sponsors are three young girls: Lily, Lilah and Ellie.
"We wanted to help out by selling paintings with customized words or names,” Lily Chandler said.
So, the girls set up shop along a busy road with 16 of their paintings ready to sell.
"We got a few customers outside and then some of our family and friends helped us too,” Chandler said.
Rodriguez said there's been an abundance of kittens born over the last few months that are in need.
"Whatever cats had kittens and were not fixed in the pandemic, they can get pregnant again when their kittens are 4 weeks old and in 63 days have another litter of kittens,” Rodriquez said.
The girls' fundraiser ended up raising enough money to help sponsor two kittens.
"I was absolutely shocked and floored that they made $173,” Rodriquez said.
"We were really shocked,” Lilah Jackson said.
And so they handed over the money, feeling nothing short of proud.
"I enjoy helping them,” Chandler said.
