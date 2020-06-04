Groups hold rallies calling for justice for Ahmaud Arbery

“I want her to see what being a part of a solution really looks like, and letting her know that peaceful protest is our right , and I want her to see what it really looks like in person. We’ve seen a lot on TV, and frankly, some of it was very frightening, she was kind of apprehensive to come, because she was scared, but I wanted her to know that there is peace out here, and we can be a part of it,” said Brenda Barnes-Paschal.