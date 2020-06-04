How Temporary Changes to FDA Label Guidelines Could Affect You

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The food industry is one of many taking a hit during the pandemic. In response to those impacts, the Food and Drug Administration announced temporary changes to its labeling guidance. However, for consumers with food allergies, one ingredient can make a big difference.
The FDA's goal is to minimize the effect on the distribution chain when a food manufacturer is forced to leave out or replace an ingredient because of the shortages caused by the pandemic.
Kenneth Menendez serves as CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. He said the release of these new guidelines generated a lot of worry for the parents of children with food allergies, but there’s no need to panic.
“For the majority of people who have food allergies, it’s not any worse than the baseline," Menendez said.
He said that’s because while the guidelines allow food producers to substitute some minor ingredients without changing their labels, it forbids them to substitute the top eight food allergens and other less common food allergens, such as sesame seeds, without updating the label or informing consumers. Ingredients like eggs, milk, peanuts and tree nuts are all included in this “top eight.”
“So if a manufacturer wanted to substitute one of the 8 allergens for one of the ingredients then yes, they would have to change the label,” Menendez said.
Menendez advises it’s especially important to check the labels of every food you buy right now, because if you buy a food product that usually doesn’t have an ingredient you’re allergic too, you could be caught off guard.
“You’ll always want to check that. We’ve tragically seen cases where the packaging is very similar, but it’s labeled differently, but it looks very similar," Menendez said. "A, just identify that it’s the food that you normally have, and B, just check the label.”
Since many people are confused by the guidelines, the AAFA is asking the FDA to require manufacturers to update their website or social media with any changes made to ingredients in addition to updating their label.
The organization has published more detailed information and advice about these temporary guidelines here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.