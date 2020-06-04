Jasper Co. Emergency Services prepared for hurricane season

This year, a new fire engine will help fire services in cases of emergencies, and a grant given to the county by FEMA has been used to reinforce the entire emergency shelter. The grant, worth more than $1 million, was used to buy a new emergency generator for the Jasper County emergency shelter, as well as reinforce all entrances and windows in case of hurricane winds. Typically, the shelter would house 3 to 5,000 people. Thursday, the county said they have had to reevaluate their shelter plans amid COVID-19 concerns and that shelter will likely hold a maximum of 700. Which is why they are asking people to make other plans.