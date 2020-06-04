Nearly $2 million worth of cocaine seized at Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly $2 million worth of cocaine was seized at the Port of Savannah.
Three Florida men have been charged with attempting to distribute and import the drugs.
K-9 units played a vital role in locating the 50 kilograms of cocaine.
“It’s a pretty substantial bust considering we don’t always see that coming into the Savannah area,” Savannah Police Department Cpl. Benjamin Ferrero said.
Cpl. Ferrero and his K-9 partner Dooly were called in to assist in the search for the drugs, which is one of Dooly’s functions as a K-9 Officer.
“It’s not the largest we’ve ever seen here, but it’s the largest for our unit as far as I know...definitely for me and Dooly,” he said.
Cpl. Ferrero said Dooly had the initial find, and then he and another K-9 unit from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office took turns searching through the cargo.
“There were probably a couple hundred boxes we had to check, and not every box had drugs in them,” Cpl. Ferrero said.
According to the DEA Atlanta Field Division, the cocaine was hidden inside a shipping container that came in by sea. The drugs were hidden inside the walls of cardboard boxes containing fresh oranges.
Cpl. Ferrero said Dooly’s tracking ability is a perishable skill, and needs to be kept up to keep him effective.
“If we don’t train them enough, they lose their skills, they lose their ability to do that pinpoint accuracy to work our way down to exactly where it is. Especially when it’s been on a container for a few weeks coming in from overseas,” Cpl. Ferrero said.
Cpl. Ferrero says Dooly lives for the reward after all the hard work and that’s as simple as some play time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.