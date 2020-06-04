New program helps Savannah restaurants expand outdoor seating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah says at least 20 restaurants are now offering more outside dining thanks to a new pilot program.
With businesses having to limit their indoor capacity, some are still losing much-needed revenue, and the city hopes to help them by offering this new permit.
Several parking spots along Broughton Street are being blocked by orange cones to allow restaurants to place tables and chairs there to allow for more outside dining. Restaurants are required to remove the tables and chairs every night before they close.
But as we know, downtown parking can sometimes be difficult.
“We recognize that changes like this have impacts on surrounding neighborhoods and other businesses in the area, so we want to make sure we limit those impacts as much as possible,” said Manny Dominguez, Economic Development Director for the City of Savannah.
This new permit is available citywide so restaurants in Midtown and on the Southside can take advantage of it as well.
To find out more and apply online, click here.
