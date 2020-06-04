New shuttle service offering trips to Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Kelly Tours and The Gray Line are collaborating to offer a new Tybee Shuttle Service they say will make going to the beach hassle free.
Operators say the shuttle service is a safe and easy way for families to make their way out to the island. But before getting onto the shuttle, you must sanitize and get your temperature taken.
The general manager for The Gray Line Sight Seeing Division said the service is being provided to help alleviate traffic and parking problems on the island. People can either bring all their beach gear onto the bus or they can rent two chairs and an umbrella through the service from Burke Beach Rentals.
The shuttle will pick up people at 9:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the Savannah Visitor's Center and drop them off at the pier. They'll then get back on the bus at 2:30 p.m. to depart.
The cost is $20 for adults, $5 for kids ages 3-12 and free to kids 2 and younger for round trip. Folks are encouraged to wear masks and they'll get their temperatures taking before hopping on.
"There is no hassle, no road rage, no parking. Part of our schedule is to get us there in the morning before the traffic and to depart before that traffic, so you don't have to have the hassle of waiting an hour and a half to get there or coming back off the island,” The Gray Line Sight Seeing Division General Manager Mark Lofton said.
The service is for everyone and it begins this weekend. For now, the shuttles only run on Saturdays and Sundays, but depending on demand it could eventually run throughout the week.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.