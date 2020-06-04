Richmond Hill detective running for Bryan County sheriff

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill detective Keith Welch hopes to be the one to replace Bryan County Sheriff Clyde Smith after two and a half decades.
He wants to bring over the training expectations and everything he's learned in that job to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office.
Welch knows he's in a crowded field running for sheriff. He faces four other men in next week's primary to be the republican candidate for sheriff.
"I think what I have to offer is, I have morals and standards. I believe that if you want to raise the bar, you can't be below the bar,” Welch said.
Welch acknowledged others in the race have controversies in their past. He says he's not focusing on that, just who he is.
"For the most part, I'm letting the Bryan County residents separate us. As they understand who we are and what we're about, they're going to realize who's going to be the best for the position,” Welch said.
Welch said the first thing he'll do as sheriff is increase the training requirements for deputies, jailers, and anyone else working for him. He also wants to bridge the gap between north and south Bryan County.
"I think if we focus just on the south or the north, I think that's where we start losing people. I think we need to remember that we're all Bryan County residents and we need to move forward in that,” he said.
That includes working with other departments in Bryan County and even other counties to keep people safe. Welch also said those cooperatives can save taxpayer money through cost-sharing purchases.
Welch lacks experience in a senior leadership position but does not see that as a negative. He says he'll rely on the people he hires to help him run and manage the sheriff's office.
Ultimately, this is why he feels he's prepared to be the next sheriff.
"It requires a person who looks at the tough decisions and then makes the right decision no matter what the consequence is. You've got to be prepared to do that, and like I said, I said it before; I'm prepared to do it. I'm ready to stand up and do what's right,” Welch said.
Welch is in good standing with the Georgia POST council. His record with the state law enforcement certification agency shows no previous investigations into him either.
Editor’s Note: The Georgia primary is June 9. One of the biggest races in Coastal Georgia is the Bryan County sheriff’s election. The sheriff’s seat hasn’t been open in 26 years since Sheriff Clyde Smith took office in 1994. He is retiring.
There are six candidates in the running. Five of those are on the Republican ticket. One is on the Democrat ticket.
WTOC is profiling each sheriff’s candidate in alphabetical order.
