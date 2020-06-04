Three things the American Red Cross asks you to do this hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With hurricane season underway, you may need to adjust some of your plans this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This hurricane season is predicted to be busy one. While we won’t know how that will impacts us here, leaders with the Red Cross don’t want you to delay, but act today.
“We are advising people to A) be informed and B) to plan ahead and to have two kits prepared one for staying, sheltering in place and one for evacuating," said Maria Center, executive director SE Georgia American Red Cross.
In the era of COVID-19 getting some of the items for your emergency kit may be difficult, so it’s best to start preparing now. They suggest a kit should include food, water, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, face masks and more. They say a shelter in place kit should have everything you need for two weeks while the evacuation kit should have three days worth.
In addition to preparing, they also want you to be informed. They encourage you to download apps that will help if a storm comes, get contacts you might need and be aware of the plans for your area.
The Red Cross also urges you to make a plan now on if and how you will evacuate as large shelters will be impacted.
“In the event of a very large event then I think that shelters would probably be inevitable and that would require again the spacing, areas for isolation if anyone is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19," said Center. "There will be extra sanitation, temperature checks, questions a lot of the things that you’ve seen that would all come into play if we have to do congregate sheltering which would be the absolute last option.”
The Red Cross says it’s important to plan, prepare and inform yourself before the storms comes to make sure you know exactly what to do.
