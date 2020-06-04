Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue

“These structural and monumental symbols have been extremely offensive to Black America and others,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn (D-70th). “This monument represented a lost cause. An inhumane cause. And I stand with the Governor for taking down a symbol that has been so offensive and so hurtful. The next generation will now be free from having to see it, no longer having to wonder why Virginia would allow it to continue to stand tall when it does not represent the New Virginia or Virginians who have worked diligently to make progress in our Commonwealth and work toward making sure that we are one Virginia.”