Bluffton mayor believes uptick in COVID-19 cases is related to expanded testing

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - As Bluffton starts to return to normal life, they are starting to see an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. Some leaders think they know why.
“Well, I think a lot of it is there’s access to testing now and there wasn’t before,” Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said.
Beaufort County now has more than 400 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. More than 100 are in Bluffton alone.
“It might’ve been higher. But maybe someone who had it did not get tested and got over it and they were never recorded.”
When the governor of South Carolina enacted the home or work order on April 6, there were 163 positive cases in Beaufort County. Nearly a month later when the order was lifted on May 4, only 100 more cases had been recorded. But during that time, testing was still difficult to come by
“It could be a lot of things, but I think it’s because more people are getting tested.”
Now, numbers are growing quickly. From May 4 to May 22, 45 new cases were reported. But in the last two weeks as businesses have opened, and social distancing guidelines have been relaxed, 95 more cases have been reported. More short term growth than we’ve seen in the last three months. But testing has also become more accessible recently
“I really, again, it’s just the number of people getting tested.”
Last week, DHEC came to Beaufort County and tested hundreds of people. The mayor of Bluffton believes this is why the numbers are growing.
“I really do believe when you see how many more were negatively tested it shows that there are a lot of people getting tested.”
