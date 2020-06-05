COVID-19 testing dramatically increased, now available without appointment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A COVID-19 testing site was created on March 20 and collected just five specimens that day. As testing has increased through this pandemic, the Coastal Health District was able to collect 330 specimens just in one day last week.
“It’s remarkable where we came from," said Tammi Brown, Chatham County nurse manager. "When everyone was scrambling initially to get the test kits and to come up with processes and we’re at a place now where you know it’s widely available, we have a good process here.”
It's a day health officials once dreamed of, free COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants it. Nearly three months into this pandemic the picture of testing is completely different. Test kids are widely available, the process takes just minutes and is happening in several different counties.
“It’s nice to be able to have that option if you feel you were in a place where you might have been exposed if you know of somebody who tested positive and your concerned you can just come and get tested and it’s really simple at this point,” explained Brown.
So simple I even got tested. I feel well and am not experiencing symptoms and did not have an appointment and was through the test in minutes. While the process is uncomfortable it gives so many answers. Answers that are critical as Georgia reopens.
Brown said testing is important and will continue daily across the district.
“It’s very important because we are still in the midst of a pandemic,” said Tammi Brown, Chatham Coutny nurse manager. Not everyone is following the social distancing guidelines, not everyone is wearing a facemask or face covering so it’s just important I think to have these sites open and available to the public. It’s no charge and they are able to just you know show up and get tested."
The district is now collecting an average of 1,900 tests a week, and as of Thursday they have tested more than 11,400 people in total.
Coastal Health District leaders say the only area that needs to still schedule an appointment for testing is Bryan County. To find out more on the testing locations and times you can click here.
