Dave Turley’s Friday Weather Forecast 6-5-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Mid and upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will flow over the area into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms expected each day. A cold front becomes stationary over our area Monday through Wednesday with more clouds and scattered showers and storms. Cristobal is still a tropical depression. The system will begin to move north into the Gulf of Mexico late today. Current forecast has a landfall along the central Gulf Coast late Sunday as a tropical storm. Track and intensity may change so continue to monitor updates all week.