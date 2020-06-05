Dave Turley’s Friday Weather Forecast 6-5-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Mid and upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will flow over the area into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms expected each day. A cold front becomes stationary over our area Monday through Wednesday with more clouds and scattered showers and storms. Cristobal is still a tropical depression. The system will begin to move north into the Gulf of Mexico late today. Current forecast has a landfall along the central Gulf Coast late Sunday as a tropical storm. Track and intensity may change so continue to monitor updates all week.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 84-90.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the low 70s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.