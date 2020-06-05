Did You Know Oscar Wilde Performed in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many famous people have performed at the Savannah Theater over the past 200 years, including W.C. Fields, Sandra Bulloch and even Edwin Wilkes Booth. Did you know that famous writer Oscar Wilde also spent time on that theater’s stage?
Just a few years before he became known for “The Portrait of Dorian Gray” and “The Importance of Being Ernest,” Wilde gave a lecture on Aestheticism in the Hostess City. Brian Byers shared that piece of Savannah’s history on Morning Break.
