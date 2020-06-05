Fire damages The Public Kitchen & Bar in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire damaged a restaurant in downtown Savannah.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at The Public Kitchen & Bar on the corner of Bull and Liberty streets.
Savannah Fire’s public information officer says the fire started in the basement kitchen and extended out the rear of the building after it had already closed. There were no injuries reported.
Fire officials also say the fire did not spread next door to the Knights of Columbus building but it did damage an exterior balcony that’s connected to the Knights of Columbus. They described that damage as some “charring.” There was also some minor smoke damage to a neighboring restaurant in the 300 Block of Bull Street.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
