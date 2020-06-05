Friday: Periods of scattered downpours through the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s this morning. It is a humid start to the day. The forecast features isolated showers this morning and a scattered chance of showers and storms later this morning into the afternoon.
Rain will be heavy in a few spots and accompanied by lightning and breezy winds.
Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. If you’re outside this afternoon and hear thunder, head indoors. A scattered chance of rain lingers into the weekend with morning temperatures in the low to mid-70s and afternoons spent in the 80s.
The chance of rain is much greater to our south - along the I-10 corridor.
The chance of rain lingers into next week as moisture remains over our area and we settle into a typical summer-time pattern.
