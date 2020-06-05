Georgia Southern issues statement after controversial pictures of student surface online

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University has issued a statement after controversial pictures of a student began circulating online.
In the screenshots, a female student is seen wearing a black face mask with controversial racial captions.
The university issued the following statement:
"Georgia Southern University officials are aware of these social media posts. To be clear, these posts do not reflect Georgia Southern University’s values or our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive environment where every individual feels a sense of respect and belonging.
Consistent with our new student orientation process, we will ensure that all students entering Georgia Southern this fall are educated on the importance of our shared values and the expectation that each of us play an integral role in achieving inclusive excellence."
The student seen in the photos was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. The student’s membership has been revoked.
A statement from Chi Omega Executive Headquarters is below:
"The Chi Omega Executive Headquarters was alerted to an abhorrent and racially insensitive photo that was posted on social media by of one of our members at Georgia Southern University. While it is not clear when this photo was taken, regardless of the timeframe, the image and caption used are inexcusable, inconsistent with our values in every way, and Chi Omega immediately moved to revoke her membership.
Chi Omega asks our Sisters to condemn words and acts of hatred, bigotry, and violence. We encourage our members to speak out against acts of racism and educate themselves on the issues at hand. Chi Omega is proud to represent women of varied racial, religious, and ethnic backgrounds, and our chapters embrace women from all walks of life who come together to form a network of friends with high standards and similar values."
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.