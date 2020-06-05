Habitat for Humanity ReStore reopens with COVID-19 precautions

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Habitat for Humanity says its thrift store is back to business, but not back to normal.
Customers got hand sanitizer at the door and a mask if they didn't bring one. They wandered up and down the rows looking for bargains.
Voncele Mosley has shopped here almost 20 years.
“It's very important because they use the money from here to help build the homes,” Mosley said.
The ReStore closed mid-March due to COVID-19. They'd planned for two weeks but it stretched much longer.
The director says they require employees and volunteers to wear masks and gloves and they disinfect donations for a day before they let them be sold. The rules extend to the houses they build.
“We've already written policy for home dedication ceremonies. We're thinking of this as a long-term,” Executive Director Kathy Jenkins said.
But for customers like Mosley, a Habitat homeowner, supporting the store matters.
“The prices here are very affordable. You know what the cause is. When you have to shop somewhere else to find a good bargain, it's hard,” Mosley said.
Even though they’ve reopened, they’ve still got issues. Jenkins says somebody came here last weekend and stole an enclosed trailer and a 20 foot open trailer they used to pick up donations from people’s homes. So, they’re limited in pickups until they get them or replace them.
