Rallies for Ahmaud Arbery continue in Brunswick

“My message to them was to not let any negativity get into their head, because we have created so much positivity in our community," Thea Brooks, Arbery’s aunt, said. “We have actually been an inspiration to the nation, because we are the only ones who have had something so tragic to happen here in our city, and we haven’t looted, we haven’t rioted, we haven’t burnt things up. We’ve done it the right way."