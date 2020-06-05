Savannah bars hoping for strong first weekend after reopening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bars in Savannah are hoping for a big first weekend back to help ease some of the losses caused by the COVID-19 closures.
Bars in Georgia could open on Monday for the first time since March. Bay Street Blues was shut down for two and a half months.
There was a pretty large crowd in downtown Savannah Friday night and bars were hopeful that's a good sign for the rest of the weekend and moving forward.
Bay Street Blues owner Bonnie Walden says it's going to be tough to make up for being closed for so long, but is optimistic tonight was the start of a bounce back.
"Well, there are people out. Things look good, a lot better than I expected. All we can do is just hope for the best at this point. We have a tremendous following thank goodness. We have a big family of Bay Street Blues people that come, and we've got all our regulars back. We'll catch back up, but it's going to be a struggle,” Walden said.
As with many businesses reopening, there’s a number of safety guidelines bars must follow.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.