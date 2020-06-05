Savannah city leaders to review use of force police policies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson accepted former President Barack Obama’s challenge. Obama wants cities to review use of force policies in their communities.
The challenge also calls for local leaders to commit to reporting planned reforms before putting them in place.
Mayor Johnson says as times change, use of force policies must change. The mayor adds there could be some policies that are outdated or can be tweaked, especially when looking at it through the lens of what’s going on nationally right now.
Mayor Johnson said he’s already started conversations with the City Manager and Police Chief Roy Minter, and he’ll be asking City Council to put together a citizens committee to help with police policy reform.
“This is common sense to be able to review our policies. It’s common sense to be able to engage our public. It’s common sense to be able to report our findings and then to be able to make some reforms when necessary. So, it’s a good course of action to restore confidence, and ensure that we have confidence in our community,” Mayor Johnson said.
Mayor Johnson said he believes once a citizens committee is formed, what they find from a review of police use of force policy can then be shared with the community within 90 days. Mayor Johnson added most of the steps they’ll be taking fall in line with 21st Century Policing recommendations, which he says Savannah Police largely follow already.
