Savannah finalist to host The Basketball Tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is one of two finalists to host The Basketball Tournament later this summer, WTOC has learned.
If selected, the tournament would be hosted later this month at the Savannah Convention Center. Players, officials, medical officials, and production crews would be quarantined at The Westin, according to Savannah Sports Council Director Rob Wells. No fans would be allowed at games.
“We’re just waiting to see at this point," Wells says. “We just hope to hear some good news.”
The tournament was originally scheduled to be hosted in Dayton, Ohio, but will be relocated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wells says discussions have been fast as the tournament hopes to begin play in late June.
“A month ago, we would have never even thought about this. So even to be considered for this event is incredible,” Wells says.
Wells says the tournament would be in Savannah for nearly three weeks, and would bring in approximately 500 people at it’s populated peak. The Sports Council estimates it could mean around a $2 million economic impact for the city.
But Wells believes the exposure of the tournament being aired live on ESPN would be the biggest windfall for Savannah.
“In my opinion, it would be the biggest sporting event Savannah has ever hosted from a sheer exposure standpoint," Wells says. “Last year, they had nearly 50 hours of coverage on ESPN. I’m not talking about web streaming. I’m talking about on TV. To have the backdrop of River Street when they come in and out of every commercial, it’s a huge advertising piece.”
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted his support to host the tournament Thursday after visiting Savannah earlier this week:
Should the tournament come to Savannah, Wells says safety would be the biggest priority. But he was impressed with the plan the tournament brought to the table.
“They have an incredible health and safety plan that was put together through a partnership with Johns Hopkins University,” Wells says. “I’ve shared it with a few medical professionals here in Savannah. They were impressed by it. They’ve kind of thought of everything that could happen related to COVID.”
The sports council hopes to hear a decision by early next week.
