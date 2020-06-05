Savannah mayor meets with Moms Demand Action, encourages community to wear orange to show support

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson asked Savannahians to wear orange Friday to show there’s a movement in the city that is committed to gun safety.
The Mayor met with local members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America this afternoon to show his support for their cause.
“The battle still exists. And I’m glad that you all are still soldiers in this fight," Mayor Van Johnson said to the group.
Mayor Johnson met with more than a dozen orange-clad members and supporters of Moms Demand Action Friday afternoon in Johnson Square, all with a common goal.
Johnson said, “We want to ensure not only gun safety for those that own guns legally, but to make sure we have common sense gun laws as it relates to who’s able to get a gun.”
Grateful for the Mayor’s support and for forwarding the groups message was Olga Williams, who lost a son, Dominique, to gun violence.
“You don’t want another family to feel the way that my family feels. And so if we could just stop one, two, three...one person can hear my message or my story of Dominique’s life, then they’ll make a difference also by stopping gun violence," Williams said.
And that’s the groups goal.
And they’re hoping having renewed commitment from the Mayor’s office will help them achieve even more.
“We are committed that we are going to continue this fight until a day comes when Savannah can say that we had no individual in our City die because of gun violence. And we’re gonna work towards that," Johnson said.
“Coming together as a community and getting the message out, it can help change laws. It’s important that we all vote, because our lives matter. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people," said Williams.
